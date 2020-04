April 13, 2020 – Alpha Entertainment LLC (XFL) and one affiliated Debtor (“XFL” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, lead case number 20-10940. The Debtors, owners of a start-up professional football league, are represented by Michael R. Nestor of Young Conaway Stargatt &…