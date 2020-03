March , 2020 – Art Van Furniture, LLC and 12 affiliated Debtors (“Art Van" or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, lead case number 20-10553. The Debtors, a brick-and-mortar furniture and mattress retailer headquartered in Warren, Michigan, are represented by Michael J. Barrie of…