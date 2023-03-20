Barnes and Noble Education ($BNED) engages Houlihan Lokey

by on

Register, or to view the article

University bookstore operator Barnes and Noble Education (BNED) hired Houlihan Lokey according to a report by Bloomberg.  The article cited declining college enrollments and loans maturing later next year as catalysts for the engagement.

Barnes and Noble Education shares closed at $1.62 Monday, giving the company a market capitalization of $85 Million.

Barnes and Noble Education was part of the national retail chain until 2015, when the Barnes and Noble separated its higher education operations from its retail stores.

Read more Bankruptcy News

You might also like
Uncategorized

Guitar Center to File Imminently, Secures $375 million in Debtor-In-Possession

Uncategorized

Town Sports International, LLC – Court Allows Access to a Further $2.8mn per Week of DIP Financing Through Closing of Asset Sale

Uncategorized

TPC Group Inc. – Houston-Based Petrochemicals Group Files Chapter 11 with $1.3bn of Funded Debt with 78% (plus) Support of Noteholders; Looks to Shed $950mn of Prepetition Debt and Resolve Port Neches Explosion Liability

Uncategorized

MD America Energy, LLC – Further to Late-Hour Settlement with Former CEO, Court Confirms Modified Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan