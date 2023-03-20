Barnes and Noble Education ($BNED) engages Houlihan Lokey

University bookstore operator Barnes and Noble Education (BNED) hired Houlihan Lokey according to a report by Bloomberg. The article cited declining college enrollments and loans maturing later next year as catalysts for the engagement.

Barnes and Noble Education shares closed at $1.62 Monday, giving the company a market capitalization of $85 Million.

Barnes and Noble Education was part of the national retail chain until 2015, when the Barnes and Noble separated its higher education operations from its retail stores.

