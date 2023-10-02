Barretts Minerals Inc. – Montana Talc Mine Operators, Subsidiaries of NYSE-Listed Minerals Technologies Inc. (“MTX”), Seek Chapter 11 Shelter to Resolve Growing Number of Talc/Asbestos-Related Personal Injury Claims

October 2, 2023 – Barretts Minerals Inc. and one affiliated debtor (together “BMI” or the “Debtors*”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas, lead case No. 23-90794 (Judge David R. Jones). The Dillon, Montana based Debtors, miners of talc sold worldwide for ceramic applications and in North America for paint and coatings and polymer applications," are represented by John F. Higgins of Porter Hedges LLP. Further Board authorized appointments include: (i) Latham & Watkins LLP as general bankruptcy counsel, (ii) M3 Partners, LP as financial advisors, (iii) Jeffries LLC as investment bankers and (iv) Stretto as claims agent.

*The Debtors are a subsidiary of publicly traded Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

On June 23rd, MTI announced that "BMI will exit the talc business. This decision comes at the conclusion of a strategic review of the BMI business, including a thorough evaluation of its fit with the Company’s long-term priorities amidst the backdrop of a talc-related litigation environment. In 2022, BMI’s talc net sales were approximately $57 million and represented 2.7 percent of the Company’s consolidated revenue.

To facilitate this decision, BMI is now exploring structural alternatives, including a potential sale of talc assets, and has engaged Jefferies LLC to manage the divestment process. BMI has active mine sites and claims in Montana and manufacturing facilities in Montana and Texas. BMI sells premium quality talc primarily into automotive plastics, catalytic converters, polymeric films, and paints and coating markets. BMI intends to operate its current business in the ordinary course during this process and does not anticipate any disruption to its customers during this assessment and transition." MTI did not deem it necessary to file an 8-K.

The Debtors’ lead petition notes between 100 and 200 creditors; estimated assets between $50.0mn and $100.0mn; and estimated liabilities between $10.0mn and $50.0mn. Documents filed with the Court list the Debtors’ three largest unsecured creditors as (i) Western States Equipment Company ($620k trade claim), (ii) Montana Minerals Transportation LLC ($77k trade claim) and (iii) Union Pacific Railroad Company ($38k trade claim).

Small amounts of unsecured trade debt is not, however, is not what has compelled the Debtors to seek bankruptcy protection. In respect of the potential liability/claims that are the driver of these filings, ie tort claims related to talc/asbestos exposure, the Debtors have asked for Court authority to file a list of 26 law firms representing a majority of claimants in the "over 550 pending talc-related personal injury lawsuits" in respect of which BMI is a defendant.

Filing Date Press Release

In a press release announcing the Chapter 11 filings, MTI provides: "[MTI] today announced that its subsidiaries, Barretts Minerals Inc. ('BMI') and Barretts Ventures Texas LLC…filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court…to address and comprehensively resolve BMI’s liabilities associated with talc….BMI intends to pursue a sale of its talc assets under section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code. Proceeds of the sale will be used to fund the Chapter 11 case and an anticipated section 524(g) trust.

Douglas Dietrich, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of MTI, noted: "We continue to believe the lawsuits against BMI are meritless, and stand by the safety of BMI’s talc products, which have always been tested to the highest standard. BMI’s filing is an important step in efficiently resolving BMI’s liabilities to enable the company to move forward and focus on its strategic priorities…We considered a number of options and are confident that this path will provide the best resolution to all stakeholders, including talc claimants, employees, customers, and shareholders.”

Petition Date Highlights

Dillon, Montana-Based Talc Mining Company, a Subsidairy of NYSE-Listed Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX), Files for Chapter 11 with Over $10.0mn of Quantifiable Debt (and Significant Unquantifiable Tort Liability Exposure)

Debtors Seek Chapter 11 Protection to Resolve Legacy Talc/Asbestos Tort Liability (Over 550 Personal Injury Lawsuits Outstanding, Up from @440 at End of 2022)

Spun Off from Pfizer in 1992, Debtors Will Look to Have Indemnity Agreement Enforced as Against Pfizer

Intends to Pursue Asset Sale in Court (14 non-binding IOIs already in hand), with Proceeds to Fund Section 524(g) Trust

Lines Up $30.0mn ($15.0mn Interim) of DIP Financing from JMB Capital Partners

Goals of the Chapter 11 Filings

The Gordon Declaration (defined below) provides: "The primary purpose of the Chapter 11 Cases is to address and comprehensively resolve BMI’s liabilities arising from talc. The Debtors intend to achieve this goal by continuing to negotiate – and ultimately confirming – a plan of reorganization pursuant to sections 524(g) and 1129 of the Bankruptcy Code that creates a section 524(g) trust vested with substantial assets for the benefit of current and future talc claimants and provides for a channeling injunction prohibiting claimants from asserting claims arising from BMI’s talc prior to its emergence from the Chapter 11 Cases against the Debtors or any Non-Debtor Affiliate. Although BMI disputes all talc-related liability, increasing volumes of litigation with associated ad hoc settlements and increasing incurrence of associated costs are not sustainable and, therefore, the Debtors believe that the filing of the Chapter 11 Cases and the creation of a section 524(g) trust would be the most efficient and expeditious way for the Debtors to ensure that holders of current and future Talc Claims…are treated in a fair and just manner."

Events Leading to the Chapter 11 Filing

In a declaration in support of first day filings (the "Gordon Declaration") [Docket No, 13], J. David Gordon, the Debtors' Chief Resttructuring Officer, provides: "As of the Petition Date, BMI and certain Non-Debtor Affiliates have been sued in over 880 cases asserting Talc Claims and seeking damages for alleged exposure to asbestos containing materials related to products purportedly containing talc sold by BMI. The overwhelming majority of the Talc Claims allege mesothelioma or other diseases arising from asbestos exposure, typically as a result of exposure to asbestos-contaminated talc in cosmetic products or in an occupational setting.

The Debtors’ decision to commence the Chapter 11 Cases was prompted by the growing number of Talc Claims coupled with: (i) an increase in settlement demands with respect to Talc Claims; (ii) the unavailability of insurance coverage due to allegations of asbestos contamination; (iii) the unwillingness of Pfizer (as defined below), despite its contractual indemnification obligations, to provide comprehensive indemnification for BMI’s mounting potential liability exposure; and (iv) an anticipated increase in the number of Talc Claims that are not covered by insurance or indemnification….BMI has been faced with substantial litigation costs,3 including because Pfizer has resisted providing comprehensive indemnification to BMI for Talc Claims.

BMI has historically relied on the Pfizer Indemnity (as defined below) to fund settlements with claimants alleging Talc Claims, however the indemnity applies only to Talc Claims alleging exposure before October 23, 1992.4 More recently, Pfizer has disputed its obligations under the Pfizer Indemnity as to certain claims and has also demanded that BMI reimburse Pfizer with respect to a portion of certain Talc Claims that it has settled. With no asbestos-related insurance coverage, increasing reimbursement demands from Pfizer and increasingly limited access to indemnity, BMI lacks the financial wherewithal to litigate against the mounting Talc Claims being asserted against it in the tort system.

Prior to 2018, BMI had only been named in 14 lawsuits alleging Talc Claims. In 2018 and 2019, plaintiffs began filing Talc Claims at an increasing pace, rising to 18 in 2018 and 48 in 2019. In the wake of recent high-profile verdicts, including one multi-billion dollar verdict, and the ensuing media focus on talc litigation, the number of claims increased to 93 in 2020, 169 in 2021, and 205 in 2022. As of the Petition Date, there are approximately 555 pending Talc Claims. No cases alleging Talc Claims against BMI have gone to trial.

As discussed below, Pfizer has historically settled Talc Claims and obtained releases for BMI and the Non-Debtor Affiliates, given Pfizer’s indemnification obligations under the Reorganization Agreement. When BMI and/or a Non-Debtor Affiliate was named in a talc-related lawsuit that alleged pre-Reorganization Date exposure to talc, the claim would be tendered to and typically independently resolved by Pfizer. However, a dispute has arisen with Pfizer with respect to the scope of its indemnity obligations under the Reorganization Agreement, and Pfizer has excluded BMI from certain recent settlements. Prior to 2022, BMI had not settled any Talc Claims with plaintiffs directly. Since then, BMI has settled 24 Talc Claims with plaintiffs directly."

DIP Financing

The Debtors have commitments for $30.0mn ($15.0mn interim) of debtor-in-possession to be provided by JMB Capital Partners Lending, LLC.

Asset Sale Marketing Efforts

Gordon provides: " Jefferies initiated the Sale process on May 9, 2023, and in the following weeks contacted 98 potential purchasers, 57 of whom signed a non-disclosure agreement. On June 26, 2023, MTI publicly announced that BMI will exit the talc business and disclosed the ongoing Sale process. This led to additional inquiries from potential purchasers. As a result of this effective marketing process, Jefferies received 14 non-binding indications of interest, and began to engage in a detailed diligence process, which included management presentations and site visits.

Although the Debtors were unable to identify a suitable stalking horse bidder prior to the Petition Date, the Debtors intend to file bidding procedures shortly after the First Day Hearing with the aim to further market and ultimately sell BMI’s talc-related assets. Indeed, one of the key milestones in the Interim DIP Order is the Debtors’ entry into a stalking horse purchase agreement no later than 100 days after the Petition Date."

Recent Financial Performace (sourced from Minerals Technologies Inc. 10-K)

About the Debtors

According to the Debtors (sourced from MTX 10-K): "The Barretts talc operations consist of two operating mines, the Regal mine and the Treasure mine, and an inactive mining property, the Smith-Dillon mine, all located in the Ruby Range mountains east of Dillon, Montana. Refining and processing plant operations are in Barretts, Beaverhead County, Montana, 8 miles south of Dillon, Montana.

In November 2020, the Company began a major stripping campaign at the Regal mine for development of the Imperial deposit. Stripping was completed by a contractor during 2021 and mining has resumed with in-house Company mining crews. Drilling programs during 2015-2018 at the Treasure mine defined new mine resources in the Treasure Island deposit. Mine exploration activities are ongoing with work at both operating mines and the inactive Smith-Dillon mine.

Ore is mined by conventional open pit mining methods with ore selectively mined and stockpiled on ore pads at the mine sites. A contract trucking company transports ore from the mines to the processing plant year-round. Both mining locations are fully supported by local power utilities with dedicated power lines to the sites.

The Company's lands, including the Regal and Treasure mines, Barretts plant site, and related properties held for exploration and development, consist of approximately 2,556 net acres, which encompasses 129 unpatented lode mining claims, appropriating approximately 2,008 net acres of Public Land, 27 patented lode claims, consisting of approximately 187 acres, 219 acres of mineral rights in split reservation, and approximately 93 acres of additional real property.

At these mines, talc mineralization is hosted in highly deformed Archean aged dolomitic marbles of the Cherry Creek group of metasedimentary rocks. Deposits are segregated into several different grades based on mineral impurities of dolomite, calcite, chlorite, graphite, and various iron oxide minerals."

The Gordon Declaration adds: "BMI’s current operations are focused on the mining, beneficiating, processing, and sale of industrial talc. BMI historically supplied a relatively minor percentage of its sales into cosmetic applications. BMI’s talc is sold to distributors and third-party manufacturers for use in such parties’ products, which are then incorporated into downstream products eventually sold to consumers. BMI does not manufacture any products containing talc or directly sell any such

products to consumers. In addition to BMI’s talc business, the Debtors manage certain real property holdings that provide a consistent stream of rental income."

Corporate Structure and Pfizer History



BMI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Specialty Minerals Inc. (“SMI”), which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MTI. BVT is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BMI. A

corporate organization chart is attached below.

Gordon provides: "BMI’s talc operations were historically part of an unincorporated division of Pfizer Inc. ('Pfizer'). On August 7, 1992, BMI was incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pfizer. In 1992, Pfizer sought to divest its minerals businesses. To effectuate the separation, Pfizer undertook a number of restructuring transactions whereby MTI was reorganized from a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer to an independent company owning, through its subsidiaries, Pfizer’s specialty minerals businesses."

Read more Bankruptcy News