January 27, 2020 − BL Restaurants Holding, LLC and three affiliated Debtors (d/b/a Bar Louie, “Bar Louie” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, lead case number 20-10156. The Debtors, who operate approximately110 gastrobars, are represented by Domenic E. Pacitti of Klehr Harrison Harvey…