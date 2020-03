March 9, 2020 – Bluestem Brands, Inc. and 17 affiliated Debtors (“Bluestem” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, lead case number 20-10566. The Debtors, a multi-brand, online retailer offering name-brand and private-label general merchandise through 7 retail brands (eg. Appleseed’s, Blair, Draper’s &…