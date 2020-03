March 30, 2020 – BroadVision, Inc. (“BroadVision” or the “Debtor”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, lead case number 20-20-10701. The Debtor, an early pioneer in e-commerce platforms and solutions, is represented by R. Craig Martin of DLA Piper LLP (US). Further board-authorized engagements include Epiq…