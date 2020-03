March , 2020 – CARBO Ceramics, Inc. and two affiliated Debtors (Formerly NYSE "CRR" and currently OTCQB “CRRT,” “CARBO” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas, lead case number 20-31973. The Debtors, a manufacturer of ceramic products (notably ceramic proppant used in fracing)…