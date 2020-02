February 24, 2020 − Privately-held Cosi, Inc. and six affiliated Debtors (“Cosi” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, lead case number 20-10417. The Debtors, a "fast-casual" restaurant famed for its "signature flat bread," are represented by Mark E Felger of Cozen O'Connor. Further…