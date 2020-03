March , 2020 – CraftWorks Parent, LLC and 37 affiliated Debtors (“CraftWorks” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, lead case number 20-10475. The Debtors, the nation’s leading operator and franchisor of steakhouses and craft beer brewery restaurants, are represented by Domenic E. Paciti…