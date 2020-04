March 31, 2020 – Dean & DeLuca New York, Inc. and six affiliated Debtors (“Dean & DeLuca” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York, lead case number 20-10916. The Debtors, a multi-channel retailer of premium gourmet and delicatessen food and beverage products,…