March , 2020 – Foresight Energy LP and 30 affiliated Debtors (OTCQX: FELPU and formerly NYSE: FELP, “Foresight” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of Missouri, lead case number 20-41308. The Debtors, a St. Louis-based producer of thermal coal, are represented by Richard W….