FTI Consulting Promotes 11 Members of Corporate Finance & Restructuring Team to Senior Managing Director

January 9, 2019 – FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) has promoted 11 members of its Corporate Finance & Restructuring team to Senior Managing Director. The new Senior Managing Directors include Anton Chernuousenko and Abhinav Trehan in London; Heath Gray and Rick Jordon in New York; Leonardo Florencio in São Paulo; Christopher Lee in San Francisco; Dustin Olver in Calgary; Michael Ovalles in Atlanta; Brian Pitkin in McLean, Virginia; Chris Post in Denver; and Devi Rajani in Toronto.

Carlyn Taylor, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting, commented on the promotions: “Our Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment has seen steady growth over the past year, and our teams are making strategic hires, investing in new practice offerings and promoting great talent to ensure we are able to provide the best possible services to our clients. We empower our people to lead, and that collective effort enables us to maintain our leading position in the market. I congratulate our new senior managing directors on their promotions.”

Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting, added, “Clients call on us when the stakes are high and when the cases are hairy and complex. We are often the firm of choice because of our people, the depth and breadth of our services and the quality of our work products. Our new senior managing directors represent the next generation of leadership for the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, and I look forward to working alongside them.”

The promotions include:

Mr. Chernousenko, who is based in London, is a member of the Transaction Services practice. He has more than 12 years of experience in transaction services, due diligence, financial analysis and audit. He specializes in financial due diligence for private equity clients, focusing on large-cap and mid-cap leveraged buyouts. Mr. Chernousenko’s recent experience includes advising Vitruvian Partners in the travel and technology sectors on its acquisitions of Sykes Cottages, Travel Counsellors and OAG, and on its investments in Vestiaire Collective, Skyscanner and Trustpilot. Mr. Chernousenko advised Cinven, a large cap global fund, on its acquisitions of Envirotainer (business services) and Bioclinica (healthcare), as well as various proposed transactions and on its divestiture of Enserve Group.

Mr. Florencio, who is based in São Paulo, is a member of the Turnaround & Restructuring Services practice. He specializes in valuation and has been involved in numerous valuation engagements for disputes, mergers and acquisitions, investments, tax and accounting purposes. Mr. Florencio’s most recent experience includes providing valuation and damages expert advisory services to clients and arbitration tribunals in commercial and investment disputes. He also has advised on restructuring projects representing both creditors and companies, as well as provided buy-side and sell-side M&A advisory to Brazilian and international clients.

Mr. Gray, who is based in New York, is a member of both the Telecom, Media & Technology industry practice and the Interim Management practice. He has deep experience in advising companies facing transformational events, including operational turnarounds, financial restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Gray has extensive experience with developing and refining business plans, managing cash flow and liquidity, designing and implementing cost reduction and performance improvement initiatives, and managing M&A, debt restructuring and recapitalization processes. He also regularly assists companies with their assessment of strategic alternatives and contingency planning.

Mr. Jordon, who is based in New York, is a member of the Business Transformation practice and specializes in operations and revenue growth within transportation and logistics. He has more than 25 years of global supply chain and logistics experience, providing clients with a worldwide viewpoint and insights to drive continuous improvement and operational value enhancement. His expertise overlays numerous industries, including telecommunications, consumer goods, grocery and retail, industrial and oil and gas. His expertise also includes leading strategic sourcing and procurement initiatives, selecting and implementing new technology, leading major capital expenditure projects and post-merger integrations, as well as assisting clients to create strategic supply chain plans to ensure cost alignment with growth forecasts.

He has more than 10 years of experience specializing in financial due diligence and advising on merger and acquisition transactions for private equity and corporate clients. Mr. Lee has extensive diligence experience across the technology, software/SaaS, technology enabled business services, media sectors. He also has experience in healthcare, retail and industrial products, among many other industries. He has worked on deals covering the full spectrum of transaction types, such as buy-side, sell-side, majority/minority stakes and PIPEs, with valuations from less than $10 million to more than $1 billion. Mr. Olver, who is based in Calgary, is a member of the Turnaround & Restructuring Services practice. He has a wide range of experience, focusing on corporate restructuring, as well as advising in diversified public oilfield services and trucking/logistics. He has worked for and with large and small public and private companies in a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration and production, oil field services, transportation and logistics and real estate. Mr. Olver’s recent restructuring engagements include working on the Chief Restructuring Officer engagement of Tuscany International Drilling Inc., a provider of contract drilling and work-over services to the oil and gas industry in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Africa.

Mr. Ovalles, who is based in Atlanta, is a member of the Office of the CFO Solutions practice. He is a finance transformation expert with over 20 years of experience helping companies modernize their finance functions. He focuses on assisting a broad range of clients achieve finance function and back-office excellence through digitalization and automation, operating model realignment, organizational structure redesign, integration, cost reduction and other finance transformation initiatives. Mr. Ovalles complements his technical expertise with strong leadership and project management skills.

Mr. Pitkin, who is based in McLean, is a member of the Telecom, Media and Technology industry practice and is Co-Leader of the TMT Dispute Advisory group. He has over 25 years of dispute resolution experience, serving law firms and general counsel with a wide range of legal services, including expert testimony and non-testifying expert advisory services. Mr. Pitkin has testified in over 60 proceedings, including U.S. federal court, arbitrations, and before the Federal Communications Commission and more than 25 states public utility commissions.

Mr. Post, who is based in Denver, is a member of the Global Clean Energy practice, the Senior Lender practice and FTI Capital Advisors, FTI Consulting's investment banking subsidiary. He brings more than 15 years of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, interim management and restructuring advisory experience across a range of industries. Mr. Post regularly advises companies, creditors and equity sponsors in corporate restructurings, providing interim management, business plan development and review, valuation, solvency and liquidation analyses, distressed asset marketing and sales, vendor and cash management and the development and implementation of Plans of Reorganization.

Ms. Rajani, who is based in Toronto, is a member of the Turnaround & Restructuring practice and specializes in advising on debt restructurings in Latin America. With more than 15 years of experience, she has worked in the construction (cement and ceramic tile), transportation, pulp and paper, manufacturing, automotive, hospitality, gaming, financial services, mining, oil and gas and food production industries in Mexico, Chile, Brazil and the Caribbean. Ms. Rajani’s experience includes performing due diligence; assisting financially troubled companies; reviewing business plans; undertaking receiverships; preparing companies for U.S. Chapter 11 filings; advising and assisting in various creditor requests and financial modeling, including capital structure models, integrated operational models, integrated cash flows, and other financial models used to assist stakeholders in understanding; and negotiating complex transactions.

Mr. Trehan, who is based in London, is a member of the Transaction Services practice. He has more than 12 years of experience, specializing in private equity transactions, including large scale leveraged buyouts, portfolio bolt-on acquisitions, leveraged capitalizations and divestitures. Mr. Trehan has advised several top-tier global private equity clients and has been involved in transactions across multiple sectors, including telecom, media and live entertainment; software, including SaaS platforms and other business services-related software companies; industrial, including packaging and chemical companies; and education, including primary, secondary and tertiary education providers and education service companies.

