February 6, 2020 − GenCanna Global USA, Inc. and two affiliated Debtors (“GenCanna” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of Kentucky, lead case number 20-50133. The Debtors’ filing follows involuntary Chapter 11 petitions filed by creditors on January 24nd; with the Debtors now conceding…