GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC – Developer of Carolina Panthers Headquarters and Practice Facility Files for Bankruptcy after Relationship with Municipal Partner (City of Rock Hill) Deteriorates; Intends to Wind-Down $800mn Project

[Just filed. Developing story.] June 1, 2022 – GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC ("GTRE" or the “Debtor”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, lead case number 22-10505 (Judge Karen B. Owens). The Debtor, a developer of a headquarters and practice facility for the NFL's Carolina Panthers and controlled by Appaloosa Managment's David Tepper*, is represented by Joseph J. Farnan, Jr. of Farnam LLP. Further board-authorized engagements include: (i) White & Case LLP as general bankruptcy counsel, (ii) Alvarez & Marsal as financial advisors, and (iii) Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC as claims agent.

* Reports indicate that Tepper has invested more than $175.0mn into the practice facility, which is located about 25 miles south of the team’s current downtown stadium and headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tepper co-founded distressed debt-focused hedge fund Appaloosa Management in 1993 and purchased the Carolina Panthers in 2018.

The Debtors’ lead petition notes between 1 and 50 creditors; estimated assets between $100.0mn and $500.0mn; and estimated liabilities between $100.0mn and $500.0mn. Documents filed with the Court list the Debtors’ three largest unsecured creditors as (i) Mascaro/Barton Malow, a Joint Venture ($26.8mn disputed trade claim), (ii) York County, South Carolina ($21.0mn disputed counterparty contract) and (iii) Populous Architects P.C. ($785k disputed trade claim).

The Debtor, a Delaware limited liability company, announced to The Associated Press ("AP") in a statement on June 1st that is had begun a court-led financial restructuring process in Delaware to effect an orderly wind-down of the project. The action follows the termination and rescission of the agreements with the City of Rock Hill that related to the project, which GTRE previously announced.

In that statement, the Debtor noted: "In recent weeks, GTRE has been confronted with various claims, some valid and some not, from vendors, contractors and other third parties, including York County, SC…GTRE is taking this action to ensure legitimate claims are processed as fairly and expeditiously as possible under a court supervised process, and to achieve the project’s orderly and safe wind-down. GTRE intends to resolve its legitimate obligations.”

In earlier statements, the Debtor announced that (i) it was pausing construction on the stadium project after failing to receive bonds from the City of Rock Hill to pay for public infrastructure (mid-March) and (ii) subsequently that it had "terminated their agreement with the City of Rock Hill" (mid-April).

The AP reporting further noted as to the acrimouious relationship between the Tepper-controlled Debtor and the City of Rock Hill: "The bankruptcy ends a bitter back-and-forth public disagreement between Tepper and the city of Rock Hill.

Tepper’s company said it negotiated with the city for more than a year, warning them in March they had 30 days or the Panthers would pull out. They said in a statement in April that is 'unfortunate that some recently decided to conduct a misguided, destructive public relations campaign to obscure their failures.'

Rock Hill officials responded to the announcement, saying the Panthers’ announcement was 'misleading and erroneous' and that they embraced the Panthers, welcomed their headquarters to South Carolina and 'did everything to make this project a success and has not defaulted on any of our obligations.'

'It was and remains our intention to continue negotiating in good faith while protecting the interests of our taxpayers,' the City of Rock Hill had said. 'In fact, in the past few weeks we have attempted to meet with the Panthers on numerous occasions to no avail'.”

