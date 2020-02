February 19, 2020 − Hygea Holdings Corp. and 32 affiliated Debtors (“Hygea” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, lead case number 20- 20-10361. The Debtors, a diversified healthcare holding company, are represented by J. Kate Stickles of Cole Schotz P.C. Further board-authorized engagements…