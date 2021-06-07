Katerra, Inc. – High Tech Prefab Construction Specialists Owned by SoftBank Funds Files for Chapter 11, Lines Up $35mn of DIP Financing from SoftBank, Starts Rejecting Contracts/Leases

[Just filed. Developing story] June 6, 2021 – Katerra, Inc. and 32 affiliated Debtors (“Katerra” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas, lead case number 21-31861 (Judge Isgur). The Debtors, a "a technology-driven construction company that develops, manufactures, and markets products and services in the commercial and residential construction spaces" (essentially applying a tech overlay to prefabrication efforts), are represented by Matthew D. Cavenaugh of Jackson Walker LLP. Further board-authorized engagements include (i) Kirkland & Ellis LLP as general bankruptcy counsel, (ii) Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC as financial advisors, Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. as investment banker and (iv) Prime Clerk LLC as claims agent.

The Debtors’ lead petition notes between 10,000 and 25,000 creditors; estimated assets between $500.0mn and $1.0bn; and estimated liabilities between $1.0bn and $10.0bn. Documents filed with the Court list the Debtors’ three largest unsecured creditors as (i) Stiles Mchinery Inc ($5.9mn trade claim), (ii) Haddad Plumbing and Heating ($5.4mn trade claim) and (iii) Thyssenkrupp Elevator Corp ($4.2mn trade claim). At least 31 unsecured creditors have claims in excess of $1.4mn. Prominenet amongst the Debtors first day filing are a series of motions looking to reject 100s of contracts and leases as of the Petition date [Docket Nos. 25-29 and counting].

In the year ending 2020, Katerra’s operations generated revenue of approximately $1.75bn.

The lead Debtor Katerra, Inc. is 100% owned by Debtor affiliate Katerra Inc. (Cayman) which is in turn 99.96% owned by a trio of affiliates of SoftBank's Vision Fund which will be adding this unfortunate investment to a recent string of disasters including WeWork and Greensill Capital.. In December 2020, SoftBank invested a further $200.0mn in an attempt to fend off the current bankruptcy filings. That $200.0mn came on top of a reported $2.0bn SoftBank investment with that refinancing also reportedly seeing $425.0mn of debt owed to Greensill Capital cancelled in exchange for a roughly 5% stake the Debtors. Credit Suisse is also among investors exposed to Katerra via Vision Fund and Greensill.

As co-founder Michael Marks once described the Debtors: “We bring massive amounts of tech to construction. We have our own factories to make the components. We make sub-assemblies there, bring them to a site, move them around on trucks and conveyors and bring the buildings to life. There’s no handoff. We do everything. It’s not magic….We’re Silicon Valley people bringing automation to design, and other aspects of the sometimes antiquated construction industry.”

In a press release announcing the filing, the Debtors advised that: “that the company and certain of its U.S. and Cayman Island entities have voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, as the company takes steps to conduct a marketing and sale process to maximize value for its stakeholders.

Following a thorough review of its strategic alternatives, the company is currently proceeding with certain active projects in a number of states. The company has also entered into commitments for the sale of the Renovations and Lord Aeck Sargent architecture business lines to private buyers, subject to Bankruptcy Court approval.

The rapid deterioration of the company’s financial position is the result of the macroeconomic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction industry, inability to procure bonding for construction projects following the unexpected insolvency proceedings of Katerra’s former lender, and unsuccessful attempts to secure additional capital and business.”

The Debtors’ Chief Transformation Officer Marc Liebman commented further: “While a number of negative factors have led to Katerra’s current challenges, we are implementing initiatives on multiple fronts to maximize value and provide the best path forward for Katerra and its many stakeholders. Our multi-step action plan has rapidly evolved and includes consolidating U.S. activities, continuing our international businesses, advancing key asset sales, securing DIP financing, and commencing an in-court restructuring process.”

Goals of the Chapter 11 Filings

The Debtors provide: “The Debtors filed these chapter 11 cases to effectuate a marketing process for their assets aimed at maximizing the value of their estates. To that end, the Debtors and their advisors, with the support of the DIP Lender, determined in their business judgment, that exploring a marketing process for potential sales of some or all of the Debtors’ assets was in the best interests of the Debtors’ estates.

DIP Financing

The Debtors have secured commitments for $35.0mn of debtor-in-possession ("DIP") financing from SoftBank affiliate SB Investment Advisers (UK) Limited to fund operations during the Chapter 11 process.

About the Debtors

Petition date filings note: "Katerra is a technology-driven construction company that develops, manufactures, and markets products and services in the commercial and residential construction spaces. Katerra delivers a comprehensive suite of products and services for its clients through a distinct model that combines end-to-end integration with significant investment in technological and design innovation. Katerra offers services to its clients through three distinct offerings: (a) end-to-end new build; (b) construction services; and (c) renovations. Katerra has approximately 6,400 employees who are primarily located in nine countries. In the year ending 2020, Katerra’s operations generated revenue of approximately $1.75 billion.

According to the Debtors: “Katerra is on a mission to transform construction through innovation of process and technology. As a new breed of company within industry, Katerra is powered through vertical integration and technology investment to provide a range of services and products to clients across the construction value chain. Founded in 2015, Katerra's demonstrated progress includes advanced manufacturing facilities, design and construction services, a large number of completed projects, and a growing product portfolio that includes whole-building platforms and sustainable mass timber.

