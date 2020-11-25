Lions Gate Entertainment lowered on High Leverage

by on

Register, or to view the article

On November 24, 2020, Moody's Investors Service downgraded its corporate family rating on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. to B1 from Ba3, its probability of default rating to B1-PD from Ba3-PD and its senior unsecured notes rating to B3 from B2. The Company’s rating reflects high Moody's adjusted leverage of 6.3x (5.4x cash leverage) with an expectation that leverage will increase further over the next year due to lingering economic disruptions in the motion picture industry caused by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the Company's planned increase in content spending to support the expansion of its Starz platform internationally.

Read more Bankruptcy News

You might also like
Uncategorized

Cineworld Group Seeks Urgent Loan to Avoid Bankruptcy

Uncategorized

Lonestar Resources US, Inc. – Court Confirms Prepackaged Plan which Sees $250mn of 2023 Notes Converted to 96% of Emerged Equity

Uncategorized

Murray Metallurgical Coal Holdings, LLC − Further to Lowering of Bid Requirements Urged by Creditors’ Committee, Court Approves Bidding Procedures for Oak Grove Assets and Stalking Horse APA; Schedules April 29th Auction

Uncategorized

KB US Holdings, Inc. – Operator of King Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market Files Chapter 11 After Failed Union Negotiations Preclude Out-of-Court $75mn (30 Store) Sale to TLI Bedrock