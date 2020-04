April 14, 2020 – Longview Power, LLC and one affiliated Debtors (“Longview” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, lead case number 20-10951. The Debtors, owner/operators of a 710 net megawatt supercritical coal-fired power generation facility located in Maidsville, West Virginia (the "Longview Plant"),…