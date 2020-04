April 13, 2020 – LSC Communications, Inc.and one affiliated Debtors (formerly R.R. Donnelley & Sons, OTCQX: LKSD, “LSC” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York, lead case number 20-10343. The Debtors, a leading global print and digital publisher, are represented by Andrew…