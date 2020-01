January 27, 2020 − Lucky's Market Parent Company, LLC and 21 affiliated Debtors (“Lucky's Market” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, lead case number 20-10166. The Debtors, operators of 39 organic grocery stores, are represented by Christopher A. Ward of Polsinelli PC. Further…