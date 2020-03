March 27, 2020 – Further to a February 14th bidding procedures order [Docket No. 157], and the Debtor's subsequent notice that the bid of stalking horse Allen Media Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. (“AMBE”, $55.0mn cash bid) had been found noncompliant with the terms of that order [Docket No. 194], the Debtor has designated credit-bidding Mission Broadcasting,…