February 13, 2020 − The McClatchy Company and 53 affiliated Debtors (NYSE American: "MNI," “McClatchy” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York, lead case number 20-10418. The Debtors, the operator of 30 media companies in 14 states, are represented by Shana A….