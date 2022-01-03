Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the AE Liquidation, Inc. f/k/a Eclipse Aviation Corporation, et al. Bankruptcy Estates

June 15, 2020 – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the AE Liquidation, Inc. f/k/a Eclipse Aviation Corporation, et al. Bankruptcy Estates (AE Liquidation) in May 2020.

On November 25, 2008, AE Liquidation and its debtor affiliates each filed a voluntary petition under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, jointly administered under Case No. 08-13031. Thereafter, the cases were converted to chapter 7 and a trustee was appointed to liquidate the remaining assets of the estates.

About AE Liquidation, Inc. f/k/a Eclipse Aviation Corporation, et al.

Founded in 1998, AE Liquidation developed and manufactured twin turbofan jet aircraft known as the Eclipse 500. The company operated in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, New Mexico, and New York.

AE Liquidation also operated under the trade name Eclipse IRB Support, LLC.

The former headquarters of AE Liquidation was located in Albuquerque, NM.

AE Liquidation – OPP Sale ORD (dkt 1676)

