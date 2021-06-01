Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Agriprocessors, Inc. Bankruptcy Estate

July 24, 2019 – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the Agriprocessors, Inc. Bankruptcy Estate (Agriprocessors) in July 2019. On November 4, 2008, Agriprocessors filed a voluntary petition under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Iowa, assigned Case No. 08-02751. Thereafter, the case was converted to chapter 7 and a trustee was appointed to liquidate the remaining assets of the estate.

About Agriprocessors, Inc.



Incorporated in 1987, Agriprocessors was one of the largest kosher meat and poultry packing and food processors in the United States. The company operated in Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, and New York. Agriprocessors produced kosher and non-kosher beef products, as well as chicken, turkey, veal and lamb. Products could be found in grocery stores and meat markets across the United States.

Agriprocessors also operated under the trade name Local Pride, LLC.

The former headquarters of Agriprocessors was located in Brooklyn, NY. The company also had corporate addresses in Postville, IA and Miami, FL.

Related Entities: Aaron’s Best, David’s Kosher, Haaretz, Healthy For You, Iowa Best Beef, Local Pride, LLC, Rubashkin, Shor Habor

Agriprocessors Inc – OPP Sale Order