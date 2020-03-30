Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Ames Department Stores, Inc., et al., Bankruptcy Estate

January 15, 2013 – Oak Point Partners, Inc. acquired the remnant assets of the Ames Department Stores, Inc., et al. Bankruptcy Estate in January 2013. On August 20, 2001, Ames Department Stores, Inc. and its related entities (“Ames Department Stores”) filed a chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, assigned case No. 01-42217. A Chief Wind Down Officer was appointed to liquidate the estate’s assets.

About Ames Department Stores



Founded in 1958 by two brothers, Ames Department Stores became the nation’s fourth largest discounter with over 700 stores in 20 states. The company focused on setting up stores in smaller towns in rural areas. The company sold quality merchandise at discount prices and relied upon its sales of housewares, automotive supplies, and hardware to generate growth. At its peak, the company employed 22,000 people.

Ames Department Stores also operated under several trade names including Hills Stores and Neisner Brothers.

The former headquarters of Ames Department Stores was located in Rocky Hill, CT.

Related Entities: 460 Corp., 55 Gold, Almar Advertising Agency, Inc., Almar Caribe Corp., Almar Merchandise Corp., Alpine Express, Alpine Ridge, AMD, Inc., Ames Department Stores, Inc., Ames Dependable, Ames FS, Inc., Ames Merchandising Corporation, Ames Online, Ames Realty, Inc., Ames Stores, Ames Transportation Systems, Inc., Amesmeds, A-O.K., Inc., Are-Mart, Inc., Barker’s, Bridge Finkel, Inc., Brownfield Realty Corp., Cag-Mart, Inc., Caribbe-Mart, Inc., Corona Jewelry Co., Coronet Cosmetics, Inc., Corporate Vision, Inc., Country Closet, Country Woodworks, Crafts & More, Cross Currents, Cuddle Towne, Discount City, Inc., Durachef, E.Z. Gear, Fixtron, Inc., Frank – Port Corp., Gaylords, Inc., Glen Square Realty Corp., Grant Odessa Realty Corp., HDS Transport, Inc., Hills Department Store Company, Hills Distributing Company, Hills Stores, HSC Acquisition Company, Jaclyn-Parklane Corp., Joseph Leavitt, Inc., Kaydak Realty Corporation, King’s Department Stores, King’s of Concord, Inc., King’s-Mammoth, Inc., Lina-Mart, Inc., Maya-Mart, Inc., MBM Realty Corporation, Neisner Brothers, Inc., Northeast Carriers, Inc., Pawsitively Pets, Post Orange, Inc., Resolute Bay, Rex-Mart, Inc., Rio-Mart, Inc., Rose-Mart, SCOA Industries, Inc., Shoppers City, Inc., Sun-Mart, Inc., The Schiff Company, THL Industries, Inc., Zayre Central Corp., Zayre New England Corp., Zayre Tenth Realty Corp

