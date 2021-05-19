Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Bill Heard Enterprises, Inc., et al., Bankruptcy Estates

November 15, 2013 – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the Bill Heard Enterprises, Inc., et al., Bankruptcy Estates in November 2013. On September 28, 2008, Bill Heard Enterprises, Inc. and its related entities (“Bill Heard”) filed a chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Alabama, assigned Case No. 08-83029. A plan of liquidation was confirmed, which appointed a liquidating trustee to wind down the estate.

About Bill Heard Enterprises, Inc.



Founded in 1919, Bill Heard was the largest operating Chevrolet dealership and one of the largest automobile dealerships in the United States. At its peak, the company operated 14 dealerships and employed about 2,700 people.

Bill Heard also operated under several trade names including Andy Lewis Chevrolet, Bill Heard Chevy, Landmark Chevrolet and Tom Jumper Chevrolet.

The former headquarters of Bill Heard was located in Columbus, GA.

Related Entities: AA Car Glass, Airport Chevrolet, Airport Hyundai, Andy Lewis Chevrolet, Inc., Bell Chevrolet, Inc., Bill Heard, Casualty Reinsurance Company, LTD, Century Land Company, Century Land Corp, Columbus Transportation, LLC, Eagle Land Company, LLC, Eagle Land Manager, Inc., Enterprise Aviation, Inc., Georgia Services Group, LLC, Jerry Brown Chevrolet, Landmark 1-45, Landmark Chevrolet, LTD, Landmark North Freeway, LTD, Landmark Vehicle Management, LLC, Landmark Vehicle MGNT, Landmark Vehicle Mgt., LLC, Parts Distributors, Inc., Pima Road Property, LLC, Tom Jumper Chevrolet, Inc., Twentieth Century Land Corp, Vista Chevrolet, Wholesale Parts, Inc.

Bill Heard Enterprises, Inc. – OPP Sale Order