Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Checker Motors Corporation Bankruptcy Estate

December 28, 2017 – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the Checker Motors Corporation Bankruptcy Estate (Checker Motors) in December 2017. On January 16, 2009, Checker Motors filed a voluntary chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Michigan, assigned Case No. 09-00358. Thereafter, the case was converted to chapter 7 and a Trustee was appointed, charged with winding down the Checker Motors Bankruptcy Estate for the benefit of creditors.

About Checker Motors Corporation



Founded in 1922, Checker Motors was an automotive parts supplier that made metal stampings and welded assemblies. The company built one of the world’s most famous taxi cabs, the Marathon. Customers included General Motors, Ford Moto Co., and Chrysler, LLC. Checker Motors employed approximately 250 people.

The former headquarters of Checker Motors was located in Kalamazoo, MI.