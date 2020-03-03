Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the CWC Creditors’ Liquidating Trust of CWC Liquidation Inc. (f/k/a Coldwater Creek Inc.), et al., Bankruptcy Estates

September 10, 2019 – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the CWC Creditors’ Liquidating Trust of CWC Liquidation Inc. f/k/a Coldwater Creek Inc., et al., Bankruptcy Estates (Coldwater Creek) in September 2019. On April 11, 2014, Coldwater Creek and its affiliates each filed a voluntary petition under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, jointly administered under Case No. 14-10867. On September 17, 2014, the Court entered an order confirming the Debtors’ Third Amended Joint Plan of Liquidation, pursuant to which the Trust was created and a Trustee was appointed and vested with the power and duty to administer certain assets of the Debtors.

About CWC Liquidation Inc. f/k/a Coldwater Creek Inc., et al

Founded in 1984, Coldwater Creek was a national retailer of women’s apparel, jewelry and accessories. The company was a catalog-based marketer and grew to operate 334 retail stores, 31 factory outlet stores, and 7-day spa locations.

The former headquarters of Coldwater Creek was located in Sandpoint, ID.

Related Entities: Aspenwood Advertising, Inc., C Squared, LLC, Coldwater Creek Merchandising & Logistics, Inc., Coldwater Creek Outlet Stores, Inc., Coldwater Creek Sourcing, Inc., Coldwater Creek The Spa, Inc., Coldwater Creek US, Inc., CWC Advertising Liquidation, Inc., CWC Creditors’ Liquidating Trust, CWC M&L Liquidation, Inc., CWC Rewards Liquidation, Inc., CWC Rewards, Inc., CWC Sourcing Liquidation, Inc., CWC Sourcing Liquidation, LLC, CWC Sourcing, LLC, CWC Spa Liquidation, Inc., CWC US Liquidation, Inc., CWC Worldwide Services, Inc., MPH Corporation