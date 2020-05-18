Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Drug Fair Group, Inc., et al., Bankruptcy Estates

February 5, 2013 – Oak Point Partners, LLC acquired the remnant assets of the Drug Fair Group, Inc., et al., Bankruptcy Estates in February 2013. On March 18, 2009, Drug Fair Group, Inc. and its related entities (“Drug Fair”) filed a chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, assigned case No. 09-10897.  A plan of liquidation was confirmed and a Plan Administrator was appointed to manage the assets of the estate.

About Drug Fair Group, Inc.

Founded in 1954, Drug Fair was the largest regional drug store chain focused primarily on the northern and central New Jersey market. The company’s slogan was “We Care”. The company operated 50 pharmacies and 12 Cost Cutters general merchandise stores. Drug Fair employed 1,700 people, including 100 pharmacists.

Drug Fair also operated as Community Distributors, Inc.

The former headquarters of Drug Fair was located in Somerset, NJ.

Related Entities: CDI Group, Inc., Community Distributors, Inc., Drug Fair Group, Inc.

Drug Fair Group, Inc. – OPP Sale Order

