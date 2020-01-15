Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Estates of Scott Acquisition Corp., et al.

by on

 September 18, 2008  – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the Estates of Scott Acquisition Corp., et al., in September 2008. On September 10, 2004, the Scott Acquisition Corp. and its related entities (“Scotty’s”) filed a chapter 7 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, assigned Case No. 04-12594. Thereafter, a Trustee was appointed to liquidate the estate’s assets.

About Scott Acquisition Corp., et al.

Founded in 1924, Scotty’s was a retailer of building materials and home improvement products serving individual homeowners as well as the professional builder and commercial markets. The company was known for its large, white, barnlike buildings. Scotty’s biggest strength was its contractor and homeowner delivery service. Trucks in its fleet included flatbed lift, shingle boom, drywall, and box. Scotty’s was also a stock-car racing sponsor. At its peak, the company had 164 stores in Florida and its surrounding states.

Scotty’s also operated under several trade names including Scotty’s Hardware and Scotty’s Home Improvement.

The former headquarters of Scotty’s was located in Winter Haven, FL.

Related Entities: Home Builders Supply, Inc., Scott Acquisition Corp., Scott Delaware Corporation, Scotty’s Hardware, Scotty’s Home Builders Supply, Inc.

Scott Acquisition – OPP Sale Order

You might also like
Uncategorized

Aralez Pharmaceuticals – Creditors Committee Objects to Sale of Assets to Deerfield, Urges Court to Recharacterize Deerfield’s Credit Bidding Debt as Equity

Uncategorized

Aralez Pharmaceuticals US – Court Approves Bidding Procedures, Bid Protections and Auction Timetable for VIMOVO and TOPROL Assets

Uncategorized

Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Small Loans, Inc., et al., Bankruptcy Estates

Uncategorized

Bankruptcy Management Solutions (BMS) Rebrands as “Stretto”