Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Forum Health Liquidating Trust

November 7, 2019 – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the Forum Health Liquidating Trust (Forum Health) in November 2019. On March 16, 2009, Forum Health and its debtor affiliates each filed a voluntary petition under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio, jointly administered under Case No. 09-40795. On July 21, 2011, the Court entered an order confirming the Debtors’ Second Amended Chapter 11 Plan of Liquidation, pursuant to which the Trust was created and a Liquidating Trustee was appointed and vested with the power and duty to administer the assets of the Debtors.

About Forum Health

Forum Health was a network of not-for-profit healthcare delivery systems in Ohio. The company operated hospitals and physician office centers that provided a broad array of medical, rehabilitative, and long-term care services. With operations in Ohio and Connecticut, Forum Health formed in 1997 following the merger of three hospitals, but had systems dating back to 1881.

Forum Health also operated under several trade names including Forum Health, Forum Health Enterprises Co., Western Reserve Care System, Dacas Nursing Systems, Inc., Beeghly Oaks, Trumbull Memorial Hospital, MRI Cooperative Co., Northside Medical Center, and The Youngstown Hospital Association.

The former headquarters of Forum Health was located in Warren, OH. The company also had a corporate address in Youngstown, OH.