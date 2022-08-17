Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Genius Products, LLC Bankruptcy Estate

Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the Genius Products, LLC Bankruptcy Estate (Genius Products) in November 2018.

On December 27, 2011, an involuntary petition under chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code was filed against Genius Products in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California, assigned Case No. 11-62283. Thereafter, a trustee was appointed to liquidate the remaining assets of the estate.

About Genius Products, LLC

Genius Products was a distributor of home entertainment products including feature films, documentaries, and television programming. Baby Genius was one of the lines of products that became a success in the company’s history.

The former headquarters of Genius Products was located in Santa Monica, CA.

Genius Products, LLC – OPP Sale ORD