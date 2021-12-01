Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Hall Dickler, LLP Bankruptcy Estate

by on

December 23, 2011 – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the Hall Dickler, LLP Bankruptcy Estate in December 2011. On February 28, 2006, Hall Dickler, LLP filed a chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, assigned Case No. 06-10332. The case was subsequently converted to chapter 7 and a trustee was appointed to wind down the bankruptcy estate for the benefit of creditors.

About Hall Dickler

Hall Dickler was a national law firm based in New York.

Hall Dickler also operated as Hall Dickler Kent Friedman & Wood and Hall Dickler Kent Goldstein & Wood.

The former headquarters of Hall Dickler was located in New York, NY.

Related Entities: Hall Dickler Kent Friedman & Wood, LLP, Hall Dickler Kent Goldstein & Wood, LLP, Hall Dickler Lawler Kent & Friedman, Hall Dickler, LLP

 

You might also like
Uncategorized

Murray Metallurgical Coal Holdings, LLC − Notifies Court of December 11th Plan Effectiveness Date; Go Forward Mining Operations to Operate as Hatfield Metallurgical Holdings, LLC

Uncategorized

Rubio’s Restaurants, Inc. – Secures Access to $4.5mn of New Money DIP Financing to Continue Restaurant Operations; Court Sets November 20th Final DIP Hearing

Uncategorized

Bainbridge Uinta Holdings, LLC – With Choice Pending Between Plan or Sale Path, Court Grants 60-Day (First) Exclusivity Extension through February 28th

Uncategorized

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. – Lengthy (and Occassionally Fractious) Auction Sees Debtors Vastly Exceed Pre-Auction Estimates, With Bluestar Topping WHP Global with $71mn Winning Cash Bid