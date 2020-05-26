Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Levitt and Sons, LLC, et al., Bankruptcy Estates

September 17, 2013 – Oak Point Partners, Inc. acquired the remnant assets of the Levitt and Sons, LLC, et al., Bankruptcy Estate in September 2013. On November 9, 2007, Levitt and Sons, LLC and its related entities (“Levitt and Sons”) filed a chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida, assigned Case No. 07-19845. A Plan of Liquidation was confirmed, which appointed a Plan Administrator to manage the assets of the bankruptcy estate.

Founded in 1929, Levitt and Sons was a large residential homebuilder. The company primarily focused on building upper middle-class homes. Clients typically were prominent journalists, surgeons, business people, and lawyers. Post World War II, returning vets wanted to start families. To aid with this, Levitt and Sons developed and constructed a community of over 17,000 homes in an area they called Levittown. Over the company’s history, 140,000 homes were built.

Levitt and Sons also operated as Bowden Building Corporation and Levitt Homes LLC.

The former headquarters of Levitt and Sons was located in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Related Entities: Avalon Park by Levitt and Sons, LLC, BankAtlantic Venture Partners 5, LLC, Bellaggio by Levitt and Sons, LLC, Bowden Building Corporation, Cascades by Levitt and Sons, LLC, Lev-Brn, LLC, Levitt at Amherst, LLC, Levitt at Huntington Lakes, LLC, Levitt at Twin Acres, LLC, Levitt at Westchester West, LLC, Levitt Construction, Levitt GP, LLC, Levitt Hagen Ranch, LLC, Levitt Homes, Levitt Industries, Levitt Realty Services, LM Mortgage Company, LLC, Magnolia Lakes by Levitt and Sons, LLC, Regency Hills by Levitt and Sons, LLC, Summerport by Levitt and Sons, LLC, UFC Title Insurance Agency, LLC

