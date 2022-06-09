Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Lifestyle Lift Holding, Inc., et al., Bankruptcy Estates

April 23, 2019 – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the Lifestyle Lift Holding, Inc., et al., Bankruptcy Estates (Lifestyle Lift) in April 2019.

On March 27, 2015, Lifestyle Lift and its affiliates each filed a voluntary petition under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, jointly administered under Case No. 15-44839. Thereafter, the case was converted to chapter 7 and a trustee was appointed to liquidate the remaining assets of the estates.

About Lifestyle Lift Holding, Inc., et al.

Founded in 2001, Lifestyle Lift managed cosmetic surgery offices throughout the United States, specialized in low-priced, high volume mini-facelifts. The company operated a facial cosmetic surgery business in 50 locations nationwide. Lifestyle Lift promised a “minor one-hour procedure with major results.”

Lifestyle Lift also operated under several trade names including Scientific Image Center Properties, Inc and Scientific Image Center Staffing, Inc.

The former headquarters of Lifestyle Lift was located in Troy, MI.

Related Entities: Scientific Image Center Properties, Inc., Scientific Image Center Staffing, Inc.

Lifestyle Lift Holding Inc – OPP Sale Order

