Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Liquidating Trust for the Plastech Engineered Products, Inc. Bankruptcy Estates

September 11, 2017 – Oak Point Partners, LLC acquired the remnant assets of the Liquidating Trust for the Plastech Engineered Products, Inc. Bankruptcy Estates (Plastech) in October 2017. On February 1, 2008, Plastech and its affiliates filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, jointly administered under Case No. 08-42417. On December 18, 2008, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order confirming the Fifth Amended Joint Plan of Liquidation, pursuant to which the Trust was created and a Liquidating Trustee was appointed to administer the remaining assets of the trust.

About Plastech Engineered Products, Inc., et al.



Plastech was a vehicle interior component maker for automobile companies, like General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Chrysler, and Johnson Controls. Julie Nguyen Brown started the company in 1988 after she purchased a single plastic injection molding plant in cairo, Michigan. The company went on to become one of the largest woman-owned suppliers in the automobile industry. The company grew quickly after the purchase of United Screw and Bolt and LDM technologies. Plastech designed, engineered, and manufactured automotive components, such as air registers, HVAC ducts and doors, seat side shield. The company also provided a range of exterior parts, like bed extenders, grill panels, and spoilers. At its height, the company employed over 7,600 people in 31 manufacturing facilities across the United States.

Plastech also operated as DBM Technologies, LLC, LDM Technologies, Inc., Tadim, and United Screw and Bolt Corporation.

The former headquarters of Plastech was located in Dearborn, MI. The company also had a corporate address in Byesville, OH.

Related Entities: DBM Technologies, LLC, LDM Technologies, Inc., Tadim, United Screw and Bolt Corporation

Plastech Engineered Products, Inc. – OPP Sale Order