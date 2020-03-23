Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Outboard Marine Corporation, et al., Substantively Consolidated Bankruptcy Estate

January 21, 2020 – Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Outboard Marine Corporation, et al., Substantively Consolidated Bankruptcy Estate (Outboard Marine) in January 2020. On December 22, 2000, Outboard Marine and its affiliates each filed a voluntary petition under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois, jointly administered under Case No. 00-37405. Thereafter, the case was converted to chapter 7 and a trustee was appointed to liquidate the remaining assets of the estate.

About Outboard Marine Corporation, et al.

Incorporated in 1936, Outboard Marine designed, manufactured and sold outboard marine engines, boats and marine parts and accessories. The company operated across the United States.

Outboard Marine also operated under several trade names including OMC Recreational Boat Group, Inc., OMCEMA, Inc., Stratos Boats, Inc., and Sunbird Boat Company Incorporated.

The former headquarters of Outboard Marine was located in Waukegan, IL. The company also had corporate addresses in Sunrise, FL and Columbia, SC.

Outboard Marine Corporation – OPP Sale Order

