Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the PLVTZ, Inc. aka Levitz Furniture Bankruptcy Estate

March 19, 2013 – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the PLVTZ, Inc. aka Levitz Furniture Bankruptcy Estate in February 2013. On November 8, 2007, PLVTZ, Inc. aka Levitz Furniture and its related entities (“Levitz Furniture”) filed a chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, assigned case No. 07-13532. Thereafter, the case was converted to chapter 7 and a trustee was appointed to wind down the bankruptcy estate.

Founded in 1910, Levitz Furniture was one of the nation’s biggest home furnishing retailers. The company established the warehouse showroom concept. Levitz Furniture operated 68 warehouse showrooms and 61 satellite stores in 36 states. At its peak, the company employed over 6,500 people.

Levitz Furniture also operated as Levitz, Levitz Home Furnishings, and Seaman Furniture.

The former headquarters of Levitz Furniture was located in New York, New York.

