Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the S&A Restaurant Corp., et al., Bankruptcy Estates

July 26, 2013 – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the S&A Restaurant Corp., et al. Bankruptcy Estate in July 2013. On July 29, 2008, S&A Restaurant Corp. and its related entities (“S&A Restaurant”) filed a chapter 7 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Texas, assigned Case No. 08-41898. A Trustee was appointed to liquidate the estate’s assets. Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of S&A Restaurant in July 2013.

S&A Restaurant was the parent company of the Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale chains and subsidiary of Metromedia Restaurant Group. Bennigan’s was founded in 1976 and operated about 300 restaurants in 32 states. Bennigan’s was known for its employee’s joyful birthday singing and decorated uniforms. Steak and Ale was founded in 1966. The restaurant’s menu included popular items like herb-roasted prime rib, Kensington club, Hawaiian chicken, and spicy grilled chicken pasta. The restaurant also featured 25 cent wine samples and an “Early Evening” menu, which included discounted meal prices and a free drink and free dessert. The S&A Restaurant bankruptcy was one of the largest restaurant bankruptcies ever.

S&A Restaurant also operated under the trade names Steak & Ale and Bennigan’s.

The former headquarters of S&A Restaurant was located in Plano, TX.

Related Entities: 100 W. Timonium Road, Inc., 29 degree Tavern, Benale, Bennigan’s, Bennigan’s Sport, Blarney Blast, Jamie’s, Inc., Jolly Ox, Key West of Addison, Inc., S & A, S and A Beverage, SAR of Delaware, Inc., Steak & Ale, Steak and Ale, Tavern 29, Tavern Twister

