Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Sadler Clinic, PLLC, et al., substantively consolidated bankruptcy estate

April 2, 2019 – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the Sadler Clinic, PLLC, et al., Substantively Consolidated Bankruptcy Estate (Sadler Clinic) in April 2019. On June 15, 2012, Sadler Clinic and its affiliates each filed a voluntary petition under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, jointly administered under Case No. 12-34546. Thereafter, the case was converted to chapter 7 and a trustee was appointed to liquidate the remaining assets of the estate.

About Sadler Clinic, PLLC, et al.

Founded in 1958, Sadler Clinic operated a multi-specialty physician clinic. The company operated in 11 locations and had 100+ providers, 30 specialties, and 600+ healthcare professionals. Sadler Clinic offered medical practice, consultation, and other services. The clinic also provided comprehensive laboratory services and diagnostic testing, from routine X-Rays to sophisticated imaging technology, such as 4-D Ultrasounds, MRIs, CT scans, Nuclear Medicine Studies, and Vascular Studies.

Sadler Clinic also operated under the trade name Montgomery County Management Company, LLC.

The former headquarters of Sadler Clinic was located in Conroe, TX. The company also had a corporate address in Winnie, TX.

Sadler Clinic – OPP Sale Order