Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Storehouse, Inc. Bankruptcy Estate

June 17, 2011 – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the Storehouse, Inc. Bankruptcy Estate in June 2011. On September 18, 2006, Storehouse, Inc. and its related entities ("Storehouse") filed a chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, assigned Case No. 06-11144. A chapter 11 plan was confirmed and a Chief Liquidation Officer was appointed to wind down the estate.



Founded in 1969, Storehouse was a multi-channel home furnishings business consisting of approximately 70 retail home furnishings stores located in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic markets. The company was known for its quality design at affordable prices. Storehouse was a two-time winner of the ARTS award as the most outstanding National Furniture Store and Retailer of the Year from Home Magazine. The company was known for bringing many of the best international manufacturers to the U.S.

Storehouse also operated under several trade names including Home Elements and Storehouse Furniture.

The former headquarters of Storehouse was located in Atlanta, GA.

