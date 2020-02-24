Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the The Wet Seal, LLC and its affiliated debtors’ Bankruptcy Estates

by on

March 19, 2019 – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the The Wet Seal, LLC and its affiliated debtors’ Bankruptcy Estates (Wet Seal) in March 2019. On February 2, 2017, Wet Seal and its affiliates each filed a voluntary petition under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, jointly administered under Case No. 17-10229. Thereafter, Wet Seal worked to wind down their bankruptcy cases.

About The Wet Seal, LLC


Wet Seal was a national retailer selling fast fashion apparel and accessory items designed for female customers aged 18 to 24 years old. At it peak in 2010, the company operated 504 retail stores in 47 states and Puerto Rico. Wet Seal acquired Contempo Casuals, Inc. in 1995, tripling the size of the company. Founded in 1962, Wet Seal started out as a beachwear retailer.

Wet Seal also operated under the trade name Mador Financing, LLC.

The former headquarters of Wet Seal was located in Irvine, CA. The company also had corporate addresses in Foothills Ranch, CA, Richmond, VA, and Laguna Beach, CA.

Related Entities: Mador Financing, LLC

The Wet Seal, LLC – OPP Sale Order

You might also like
Uncategorized

Earth Fare Inc. – Oak Hill Partners Backed Supermarket Becomes Second Organic Food Chain to File Chapter 11 in Under a Week

Uncategorized

Synergy Pharmaceuticals – Seeks Authorization for $155mn in DIP Loan Financing

Uncategorized

Verity Health System – Court Approves Bidding Procedures, Bid Protections and APA for $610mn Bid of Stalking Horse Strategic Global Management

Uncategorized

PES Holdings, LLC – Further to Fire and Refinery Closing, Philadelphia Energy Solutions Finds Itself in Chapter 11 for the Second Time in Under a Year