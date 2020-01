Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of the Winstar Communications, Inc., et al., bankruptcy estates

January 19, 2011 – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of the Winstar Communications, Inc., et al., Bankruptcy Estates in January 2011. On April 18, 2001, Winstar Communications, Inc. and its related entities (“Winstar Communications”) filed a chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, assigned Case No. 01-01430. The case was converted to chapter 7 and a Trustee was appointed to wind down the Winstar Communications estates.

About Winstar Communications

Founded in 1993, Winstar Communications was a large telecommunications services provider that employed 4,700 people and operated in 30 of the United State’s major markets. The company also served internationally in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Providing wireless broadband services to businesses, Winstar directly connected with over 140,000 businesses in 4,800 buildings. Services included high-speed Internet, Web hosting, and e-commerce.

Winstar Communications operated under several trade names including Midcom Communications and Winstar Wireless.

The former headquarters of Winstar Communications was located in New York, NY.

Related Entities: Adnet Telemanagement, Inc., AGT, At Your Office, Inc., Beauty Labs, Inc., Cel-Tech International Corporation, CIOE, Commercial Information and Order Express, Inc., Communications Discount, Inc., Communications Gateway Network, Inc., Communications Services of America, Inc., CSA, Easy Net, Fairfield County Telephone Corporation, GFL, GFL Communications, Global Media, Infinity Communications, Inne Dispensables, Inc., LHC2, LHCI, LMDS, Locate Local Area Telecom, Macro Computer Solutions, Inc., MC Liquidating Corp., MCSNet, Media Connection of New York, Inc., Media Sales, Midcom, Midcom Associates, Midcom Communications of Michigan, Inc., Midcom Communications, Inc., Midcom Long Distance, Milli wave, Milliwave Limited Partnership, No Wire, LLC, PacNet, Inc., Robern Industries, Inc., SportsFan Enterprises, SportsFan Radio Network, Telesoft Acquisition Corp. II, The Internet Connection, Inc., The Winning Line, Inc., TWL, WCI, WCI Capital Corp, WinPinn Corp., Winstar, Winstar Affiliate Sales, Winstar Broadband, Winstar Broadcasting, Winstar Credit Corp., Winstar Equipment Corp., Winstar for Buildings, Winstar for Business, Inc., Winstar for Education, Winstar Gateway Network, Inc., Winstar General Business, Winstar Global, Winstar Government Solutions, LLC, Winstar Holdings, BV, Winstar Interactive, Winstar International, Inc., Winstar LANSystems Acquisition, LLC, Winstar Large Accounts, Winstar LHC2, LLC, Winstar LHCI, LLC, Winstar LMDS, LLC, Winstar Locate, Inc., Winstar Media Connection, Inc., Winstar Midcom Acquisition Corp. , Winstar Milliwave, Inc., Winstar Multichannel, Winstar Network, Winstar New Media Company, Inc., Winstar Radio Networks, Inc., Winstar Switch Acquisition Corp., Winstar Telebase, Inc., Winstar Telecommunications, Inc., Winstar Visinet Acquisition Corp., Winstar Wireless, Winstar Wireless Fiber Corp, Winstar Xnet Information Systems, Inc., WNM, WVF, WWFC, WWI

Winstar Communications – Sale Order