Oak Point Partners, LLC acquires remnant assets of TransVantage Solutions, Inc., et al.

March 19, 2019 – Oak Point Partners acquired the remnant assets of TransVantage Solutions, Inc., et al., (TransVantage) in March 2019. On May 3, 2013, TransVantage filed a voluntary petition under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, assigned Case No. 13-19753. Thereafter, the case was converted to chapter 7 and a trustee was appointed to liquidate the remaining assets of the estate. On August 23, 2013, the Court entered an Amended Order directing the Substantive Consolidation of the TransVantage Solutions, Inc., d/b/a FTS Industries, Inc.; Freight Traffic Services; and FTS, TransVantage Forwarding, Inc., and TransVantage Transportation, Inc. estates.

About TransVantage Solutions, Inc., et al.



Founded in 1963, TransVantage was a logistics company that provided freight audit and payment services along with transportation management software, motor carrier, and logistics services. TransVantage combined technology with asset and non-asset based logistics expertise and its cost control solutions were designed to build efficiency and visibility in supply chains. The company operated in Georgia, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

TransVantage also operated under the trade name STS Transportation, Inc.

The former headquarters of TransVantage was located in Branchburg, NJ.

Related Entities: STS Transportation, Inc.

TransVantage Solutions – OPP Sale Order