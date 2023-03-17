Pear Therapeutics engages MTS Health Partners, L.P

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEAR) (“the Company”), the leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines called prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs), today announced that it is engaged in a process to explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The Company has engaged MTS Health Partners, L.P. to act as the Company’s exclusive financial advisor to assist in evaluating potential alternatives. MTS Health Partners is a leading boutique investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to the healthcare industry.

As part of its process, Pear is exploring the potential for an acquisition, company sale, merger, divestiture of assets, licensing, or other strategic transactions and/or seeking additional financing. There is no set timetable for this process and there can be no assurance that this process will result in the Company pursuing a transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed on attractive terms. If the Company is unable to complete a transaction, it may be required to seek a reorganization, liquidation or other restructuring. The Company does not expect to disclose or provide an update concerning developments related to this process unless or until the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or otherwise determines that other disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

Read more Bankruptcy News