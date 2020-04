April 6 , 2020 – Ravn Air Group, Inc. and seven affiliated Debtors (“Ravn” or the “Debtors”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, lead case number 20-10755. The Debtors, Alaska's largest regional air carrier and network, are represented by Victoria Guilfoyle of Blank Rome LLP. Further…