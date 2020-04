April 6, 2020 – The Debtors requested Court authority to (i) access $12.0mn in debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing, including $6.0mn on interim basis, from its prepetition secured lenders and (ii) use cash collateral [Docket No. 13]. The proposed DIP financing also includes the roll-up of $24.0mn of prepetition debt upon issuance of a final DIP financing…