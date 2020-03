March 30, 2020 – The Debtors notified the Court that their Amended Joint Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan had become effective as of March 30, 2020 [Docket No. 116] . Previously, on March 24, 2020, the Court confirmed the Debtors’ Amended Joint Prepackaged Plan [Docket No. 76]. The Debtors also filed amended versions of key exit…