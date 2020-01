January 27, 2020 − Privately-held Southland Royalty Company LLC (“Southland” or the “Debtor”) filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware, lead case number 20-10158. The Debtor, an independent upstream energy company headquartered in Fort Worth, is represented by M. Blake Cleary of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor,…